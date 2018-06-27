Bernard Jones, Laune View, Killorglin.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin today (Wednesday June 27th) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.45pm to St James’ Church, Killorglin arriving at 7pm.  Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.

