Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin today (Wednesday June 27th) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.45pm to St James’ Church, Killorglin arriving at 7pm. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.
Local climbers who spent the night on Carrauntoohil winched to safety this morning
A man and a woman spent last night on Carrauntoohil, after getting into difficulties while climbing yesterday evening. The alarm was raised just after 11pm...
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
County U16 Hurling Championship Cup quarter finals: Ballyduff 5 - 9 Lixnaw 2 - 7 Ballyheigue 6 - 7 Kilmoyley 4 - 8 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 6 - 11 Crotta...
Meeting to be sought on future of event celebrating Christie Hennessy
A meeting is being sought to discuss the future of an event celebrating the life of Christie Hennessy and song writers. The event, which was...
Men charged with burglaries in North Kerry and West Limerick due in court today
Two men charged with a spate of burglaries across North Kerry and West Limerick are due before Tralee District Court again today. Patrick Roche, aged...
Bernard Jones, Laune View, Killorglin.
Morning Sports Update
SOCCER Argentina set up a World Cup last 16 meeting with France on Saturday. The two time champions Argentina kept their tournament alive last night with...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Kildare's standoff with the GAA has taken another twist this afternoon. A press conference with manager Cian O'Neill, which had been scheduled for 5pm...