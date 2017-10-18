Bernadine Boyle née O’Sullivan, Tralee Road, Castlemaine & formerly of Farran, Milltown.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Thursday from 5pm to 7.30pm.  Removal Friday morning to Kiltallagh Church for requiem mass at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR