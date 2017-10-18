Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Thursday from 5pm to 7.30pm. Removal Friday morning to Kiltallagh Church for requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.
Latest News
Neilie ‘Con’ Riordan, Tullamore, Listowel
reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Thursday from 5 to 7pm. Requiem mass in St. Theresa's Church, Ballydonoghue on Friday at 11...
Bernadine Boyle née O’Sullivan, Tralee Road, Castlemaine & formerly of Farran, Milltown.
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Thursday from 5pm to 7.30pm. Removal Friday morning to Kiltallagh Church for requiem mass at 12 noon. ...
John Pigott, Lohar, Waterville & Wexford.
Arriving at 8pm this evening to The Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery,...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCER Cork City have been crowned SSE Airtricity Premier Division champions. The Leesiders finally secured the point they needed to be crowned champions after...
Over 700 customers remain without power in Kerry
Over 700 homes and businesses in Kerry remain without power this morning. Thousands of customers in the county have had their electricity reconnected since Storm...
Latest Sports
Morning Sports Update
SOCCER Cork City have been crowned SSE Airtricity Premier Division champions. The Leesiders finally secured the point they needed to be crowned champions after...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Craig Shakespeare has been sacked as Leicester City manager. Last night's 1-1 draw with West Brom leaves the 2016 champions in the Premier League's...
Kerry’s Siobhan Fleming To Captain Munster
Kerry’s Siobhan Fleming is to captain Munster this season. The Currow lady will next month lead the Province out against the Barbarians. Jay Galvin reports