Bernadette (Netta) O’ Connell née O’ Buacháin, Edenderry, Co. Offaly & Formerly of Tralee & Rialto, Dublin

Funeral Mass to take place in Mount Jerome Crematorium this Saturday at 2pm followed by Cremation.
Thursday Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill admits that Callum Robinson has not yet been cleared to play international football. The English-born Preston striker recently...
Misdiagnosed Cervical Cancer
Emma Nic Mhathuna is from West Kerry and she has recently found out yesterday that she is terminally ill with Cervical cancer after a...
Fashion Fix
On this month's Fashion Fix with Danny Leane , Danny discusses putting away winter clothes, what's making big news in the world of accessories...
The Power of Doing Nothing!
Why are Irish people so afraid to be bored? Eva Bruha runs a centre for mindfulness in Dingle and she spoke to Deirdre earlier. ...
Kerry mother who’s received terminal diagnosis says smear test outsourcing needs to stop
The outsouring of smear tests to the United States has to stop. That's according to Emma Mhic Mhathúna, the young West Kerry mother-of-five who this...
Kerry County Cycling League Gets Underway Tonight
The County Cycling League gets underway tonight with a 40 km circuit starting at Ballycarty Cross. It’s the first round of the series which will...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal will leave the club at the end of the season following their all-but-certain relegation to the Sky Bet Championship. According...