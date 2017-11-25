Bernadette (Bernie) O’ Sullivan née Lane, The Square, Killorglin

Reposing at her residence The Square, Killorglin tomorrow Sunday from 4pm to 6pm. Removal Monday morning to St. James’ Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 12:30. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery.

