Reposing at her residence The Square, Killorglin tomorrow Sunday from 4pm to 6pm. Removal Monday morning to St. James’ Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 12:30. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery.
Latest News
Kerry County Councillor call for parts of Tralee to be regenerated
A Kerry County Councillor has called for parts of Tralee to be regenerated. At a recent monthly meeting of the Tralee Municipal District, Councillor Toiréasa...
Bernadette (Bernie) O’ Sullivan née Lane, The Square, Killorglin
289 applications received under Tenant Purchase Scheme
289 applications have been received under Kerry County Council's Tenant Purchase Scheme. Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael O'Shea requested an update from the Council's housing directorate...
Kerry Preparing For Oscar Traynor Battle With Limerick DL
The Kerry senior soccer side are preparing for their Oscar Traynor battle with Limerick DL. David Hennessy is their manager.
Latest Sports
Dr Crokes Look To Claim Munster Honours
Dr Crokes look to claim the AIB Munster Senior Club Football title tomrrow afternoon when they take on Nemo Rangers. Selector Harry O'Neill spoke to...