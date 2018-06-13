Benefits of Wild Atlantic Way being reviewed

The benefits of the Wild Atlantic Way have been reviewed by the Department of Tourism and Tourism Ireland.

The Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, met with Tourism Ireland, senior Irish tourism representatives and key players in the British travel trade.

They discussed the implications of Brexit on travel, and the actions being taken to ensure that Ireland defends its share of the UK travel market.





Great Britain is a vital market for tourism to the island of Ireland; it delivers 47% of all overseas visitors and around 30% of all overseas tourism revenue.

Kerry TD Brendan Griffin says there’s no room for complacency, and it’s vital Ireland remains an attractive place to visit for British tourists.