It’s believed police hoping to question Kerryman in relation to serious assault in the UK

By
radiokerrynews
-

It’s believed police are hoping to question a Kerryman in relation to a serious assault in the UK.

Earlier this week, police in Chineham Village, Hampshire launched a search as part of an investigation into a serious assault in a car park during an England World Cup match on July 11th.

Detectives in the UK have issued an appeal to find a 31-year-old man in connection with the investigation, according to the Evening Times newspaper.


A police statement revealed the wanted man may have information which could help police with their investigation.

A 25-year-old man is currently in a critical condition in hospital after the alleged assault.

The Hampshire Police Press Office says it cannot reveal any further information in relation to their search at this present time.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR