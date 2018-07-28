It’s believed police hoping to question Kerryman in relation to serious assault in the UK

It’s believed police are hoping to question a Kerryman in relation to a serious assault in the UK.

Earlier this week, police in Chineham Village, Hampshire launched a search as part of an investigation into a serious assault in a car park during an England World Cup match on July 11th.

Detectives in the UK have issued an appeal to find a 31-year-old man in connection with the investigation, according to the Evening Times newspaper.





A police statement revealed the wanted man may have information which could help police with their investigation.

A 25-year-old man is currently in a critical condition in hospital after the alleged assault.

The Hampshire Police Press Office says it cannot reveal any further information in relation to their search at this present time.