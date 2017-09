Twenty Belgian travel agents have been exploring Kerry and Ireland this week.

They’re here to experience first-hand everything to see and do in Kerry and along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Their itinerary included Molly Gallivan’s Visitor Centre, Bonane; Derreen Gardens, Lauragh; and Crag Cave, Castleisland; they also enjoyed lunch in PF McCarthy’s in Kenmare.

The Belgians were guests of Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland, and Gallia, a leading Belgian tour operator.