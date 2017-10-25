Belfast man who lived in Kerry found guilty in Germany of involvement in IRA attack

A man from Belfast and who lived in Kerry for more than 20 years has been found guilty in Germany of involvement in an IRA attack on a British Army barracks in the city of Osnabrueck in 1996.

James Anthony Oliver Corry was arrested near his home in Killorglin in 2015 on foot of a European arrest warrant issued by Germany.

He was convicted of being part of an IRA unit that fired three mortar shells.

Only one detonated – damaging buildings and vehicles but no one was injured.

He’s been sentenced to four years in jail.