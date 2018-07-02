The Beauty of The Maharees Thrashed and Demeaned – July 2nd, 2018

The weather is drawing the crowds to the beautiful beaches in this part of the Dingle Peninsula. Sadly, some are using the area as a dump. Phillip Fitzgibbon of Splash Sports in Sandy Bay, Castlegregory was involved in the clean up.

