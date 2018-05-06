Beaufort Run Away With Castleisland Mart Club Junior Premier Final In Extra Time

Beaufort 4-13 Na Gaeil 2-18

Extra time was needed to decide this thrilling decider in the Castleisland Mart Club

Junior Premier Final as two Beaufort goals in a minute proved decisive.

Na Gaeil dominated the opening stages, racing into a 4 points to no score lead by the 8th minute. A minute later a Fergal Hallissey goal against the run of play put Beaufort on the board. The sides were level at the midway point of the half; 0-5 to 1-2. Beaufort nudged in front at 1-4 to 6 points ten minutes from half time but Na Gaeil quickly equalised. The Tralee outfit led 0-9 to 1-4 in added on time and the points swapped scores again to make it 0-10 to 1-5 at the break.

2 points meant Beaufort were level within 7 minutes of the restart at 0-10 to 1-7. Beaufort then went ahead by 2 as Na Gaeil had to wait until the 17th minute to register their first point of the half. Na Gaeil also had the next point and the game was tied 10 minutes from the full time whistle; Na Gaeil 0-12 Beaufort 1-9.

Na Gaeil went 2 up with 4 minutes to go but that lead was halved in the final minute. Beaufort restored parity in the third minute of added on time at 0-14 to 1-11.

Na Gaeil started the stronger in extra time, registering a goal and 2 points without reply. They did not score again in the period however. Beaufort had the next two points. Then, two goals in a minute had them ahead in dramatic circumstances http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/tim1.mp3