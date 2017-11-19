Sport Beaufort Or Glenbeigh Glencar For Mid Kerry Football Honours Today By radiokerrysport - 19th November 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet The Mid Kerry Senior Football Final is down for decision this afternoon. Beaufort and Glenbeigh Glencar face off in the decider at 2 o’clock in Killorglin. Aidan O’Shea is manager of Glenbeigh/Glencar http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/aidanoshea-1.mp3 Beaufort manager Gary McGrath http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/beaufort.mp3