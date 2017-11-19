Beaufort Or Glenbeigh Glencar For Mid Kerry Football Honours Today

By
radiokerrysport
-

The Mid Kerry Senior Football Final is down for decision this afternoon.

Beaufort and Glenbeigh Glencar face off in the decider at 2 o’clock in Killorglin.

Aidan O’Shea is manager of Glenbeigh/Glencar

Beaufort manager Gary McGrath

