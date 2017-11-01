Beaufort & District Gun Club Social Sat Nov 4th.

Beaufort & District Gun Club Annual Social and charity night takes place at Kate Kearney’s this Saturday November 4th. Music by Neilie O’Connor. Spot & Door prizes. Donations to Threshing Cancer.
Lack of appropriate stadia blamed for Ireland’s last-placed rugby bid
A lack of appropriate stadia has been blamed for Ireland coming last in a review of bids for the Rugby World Cup in 2023. South...
HSE to bear costs of radon gas remedial works at Killarney unit
The HSE will pay the costs for remedial works at a mental health unit after it was found to have radon levels greater than...
Minister of State says Ireland can still win right to host 2023 Rugby World...
The Minister of State with responsibility for Sport says Ireland can still win the right to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Kerry Fine Gael...
Terrace Talk – October 30th, 2017
On this weeks show: County Club finals with Donal Barry of the Tralee Outlook & John Kennedy Compromise Rules Series – Is it dead? -...
Irish Favourites – October 29th, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_10_29_if.mp3
Abuse to Ordinary Bank Staff who Face More Job Cuts – October 31st, 2017
Jerry spoke to Larry Broderick of the Financial Services’ Union about how a small minority of people have abused ordinary banking staff for the...