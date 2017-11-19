Beaufort Claim Mid Kerry Football Championship

Beaufort claimed the Mid-Kerry District championship today, defeating Glenbeigh/Glencar by three points, 1-14 to 0-14.

Radio Kerry’s Ger O’Connor spoke to the winning manager, Gary McGrath.

The Beaufort manager says his side regrouped after a poor start.

Glenbeigh/Glencar’s manager Aidan O’Shea says his side were in a great position at half time, however, Beaufort were well worth their win in the end.

He spoke to Ger O’Connor.

Beaufort midfielder Nathan Breen spoke to Ger O’Connor after his side’s win.

He says his teammates showed fantastic composure throughout the game.