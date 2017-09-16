Ballybunion Tidy Towns & Clean Coasts and the Circular Ocean Projects will participate in a Beach clean at Lady’s Beach Ballybunion this Sunday September 17th at 12 noon.
Beach Clean Up Ballybunion Sunday Sept 17th
Switch on Culture Night, free events in your community on Friday 22nd September
Switch on Culture Night, free events in your community on Friday 22nd September. Check out www.culturekerry.com or www.culturenight.ie and our facebook page @KerryCoArts.
Camp Fair this Monday 18th September, 2017
Camp fair, oldest sheep fair in Munster is this Monday, 18th September ! sheep show, pet show, fancy dress, mutton pies, open air music
Man airlifted to Cork University Hospital following south Kerry crash
A man has been airlifted to hospital following a crash in south Kerry. The road in the area, which had been closed to traffic, has...
Report shows traffic volumes nearing capacity at dangerous Killarney junction
A report has found that traffic volumes at a dangerous junction in Killarney is nearing capacity. Cllr Brendan Cronin sought an update from Kerry County...
Bryan Cooper Confirms He Will Take Up Opportunities For Rides In Britain
Cheltenham Gold Cup winning jockey Bryan Cooper says he will be taking up opportunities for rides in Britain but insists he'll continue to be...
Ted Veale Wins Guinness Handicap At Listowel
The Tony Martin--trained Ted Veale has won the Guinness Handicap - today's feature race at the Listowel Harvest Festival. Carrying top-weight, he was half-a-length ahead...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Westmeath are close to appointing their next senior football manager. The Westmeath Topic reports that Tom Cribbin's successor will be either former...