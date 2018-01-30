Basketball Results & Fixtures

radiokerrysport
-

SENIOR MENS DIV 1 CUP:

Gneeveguilla 53, St Brendans BC 82;
SENIOR MENS DIV II CUP:

St Brendans BC 63, St Marys 53; Tralee Tigers BC 62, KCYMS 52;
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2:

Tralee Tigers BC 28, St Brendans BC 51;
Lee Strand U18 Cup

St. Mary’s 54 St. Brendan’s 76

LEESTRAND U16 BOYS CUP:

TK Cougars 47, KCYMS 38;

Lee Strand U16 Boys Div 3 Plate

Gneeveguilla 27 St. Brendan’s 47

Lee Strand U16 Boys Cup

Gneeveguilla 52 St. Brendan’s 55

Lee Strand U14 Boys Div 1

St. Brendan’s 60 Caherciveen 28

Lee Strand U14 Boys Div 3

St. Paul’s 19 St. Brendan’s 32

Lee Strand U14 Boys Div 3 Plate

St. Brendan’s 25 TK Vixens 32

Lee Strand U12 Boys Div 1

Rathmore 62 St. Brendan’s 47

 

Tuesday 30th January 2018

SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: Ballybunion Wildcats v Tralee Imperials , at Ballybunion Community Centre, 7:15 PM ; LEESTRAND U16 DIV 1 GIRLS [2]: St Pauls v St Marys , at Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre, 8:15 PM ;

