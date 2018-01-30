Basketball Results & Fixtures

SENIOR MENS DIV 1 CUP:
Gneeveguilla 53, St Brendans BC 82;
SENIOR MENS DIV II CUP:
St Brendans BC 63, St Marys 53; Tralee Tigers BC 62, KCYMS 52;
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2:
Tralee Tigers BC 28, St Brendans BC 51;
Lee Strand U18 Cup
St. Mary’s 54 St. Brendan’s 76
LEESTRAND U16 BOYS CUP:
TK Cougars 47, KCYMS 38;
Lee Strand U16 Boys Div 3 Plate
Gneeveguilla 27 St. Brendan’s 47
Lee Strand U16 Boys Cup
Gneeveguilla 52 St. Brendan’s 55
Lee Strand U14 Boys Div 1
St. Brendan’s 60 Caherciveen 28
Lee Strand U14 Boys Div 3
St. Paul’s 19 St. Brendan’s 32
Lee Strand U14 Boys Div 3 Plate
St. Brendan’s 25 TK Vixens 32
Lee Strand U12 Boys Div 1
Rathmore 62 St. Brendan’s 47
Tuesday 30th January 2018
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: Ballybunion Wildcats v Tralee Imperials , at Ballybunion Community Centre, 7:15 PM ; LEESTRAND U16 DIV 1 GIRLS [2]: St Pauls v St Marys , at Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre, 8:15 PM ;