Basil Brennan, Colbert St., Listowel.

Reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel tomorrow Thursday (Feb 22nd) from 4.30pm to 7pm.  Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel.  Requiem mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.  Family flowers only.

