Barraduff National School Resource Cycle is calling all cyclists to join them on Sunday 17th June for their Annual Cycle. Registration Saturday evening at Barraduff National School 7.30pm – 9.30pm & Sunday morning at Barraduff Community Field 7.30am – 10.00am. For more information phone 087-2977720.

