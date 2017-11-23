Barraduff 5K family walk, jog or run takes place this Sunday November 26th

Barraduff 5K family walk, jog or run takes place at 1pm this Sunday November 26th starting at 1pm. Registration at Barraduff Community field from 11.45am. In addition 3K run for all juveniles. Open to all runners.
Dingle conference to centre on migration
IDA CEO, Abbeydorney native Martin Shanahan and Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development Ciarán Cannon are among speakers at a Dingle...
North Kerry family felt helpless as floodwater rushed into their home
A family in North Kerry says they felt helpless as floodwater rushed into their home. Arthur Gabrielyan from Gortcrissane in Listowel, a father of two,...
Gardaí advise Bog Road between Kilmoyley and Ballybunion is closed
Gardaí in Listowel have advised the Bog Road between Kilmoyley and Ballybunion is closed. The road had been closed earlier by Kerry County Council...
A Problem Shared – November 22nd, 2017
How should one celebrate Christmas after a bereavement? Concern over a threatening brother and a listener is worried about their 13-year-old daughter. Tony and...
Tom’s Swift Thinking Saves the Day – November 22nd, 2017
Tom O’Connor from Ballyheigue has been telling Treasa Murphy how he helped prevent his own home and his neighbours from being flooded this morning. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_23_tomoc.mp3
The Global Village – November 21st, 2017
This week Tara O`Grady gives a tour around some of the tracks on her new album "Folk Songs." http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_22_gv.mp3