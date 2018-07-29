Barnaby (Barney) Cantillon, Dromkeen East, Causeway.

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway on Monday evening from 5pm – 8pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St.John’s Church, Causeway.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11 o’clock.  Burial afterwards in St.John’s Cemetery.

