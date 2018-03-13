Barn Dance in aid of Kerry Parents & Friends March 17th Kate Kearney’s Killarney

A Barn Dance in aid of Kerry Parents and Friends Buy a Bus Campaign will be held at Kate Kearney’s Cottage on Saturday 17th March, 2018 – St. Patrick’s evening @ 7 pm Spot Prizes for best dressed man and woman Tickets €10 – Fantastic Night guaranteed
Killarney teenager due home for first time since life-changing accident last August
“If you can't stand up, stand out”. These are the words of Killarney teenager Ian O'Connell, who's undergoing treatment at the National Rehabilitation Centre after...
Jury in trial of Listowel women facing dangerous driving charge to shortly begin deliberations
The jury in the trial of a Listowel women facing a dangerous driving charge will shortly begin its deliberations. 23-year-old Aine Stack of Bedford, Listowel,...
28 patients on trolleys at UHK today
There are 28 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today. According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there's a total...
Terrace Talk – March 12th, 2018
On this weeks Terrace Talk: Kerry v Dublin Liam, John and Martin discuss Kerry's defeat to Dublin the Allianz Football League. Interviews from Micko’s Civic Reception...
Giving a Voice to the Families of Murder Victims – March 12th, 2018
Maria Dempsey’s daughter, Alicia Brough, was murdered in 2010 in Newcastle West. Alicia’s friend, Sarah Hines and Sarah’s two small children, Amy and Reece,...
Major Plans for Education in Kerry – March 12th, 2018
CEO of Kerry ETB, Colm McEvoy, and chair of Kerry ETB, Jim Finucane, spoke to Jerry about the organisation’s new strategy plan including acquiring...