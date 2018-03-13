Barn Dance in aid of Kerry Parents & Friends March 17th Kate Kearney’s Killarney

A Barn Dance in aid of Kerry Parents and Friends Buy a Bus Campaign will be held at Kate Kearney’s Cottage on Saturday 17th March, 2018 – St. Patrick’s evening @ 7 pm Spot Prizes for best dressed man and woman Tickets €10 – Fantastic Night guaranteed

