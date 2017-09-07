Shaun Walsh , President of IT Tralee Students’ Union talks about securing a bar licence for the North Campus for Freshers’ Week
It could be several months before An Bord Pleanala will make a decision on the Listowel Bypass development. The oral hearing into the proposed 5.95km...
IT Tralee has been granted a temporary bar licence for Freshers' Week. The Students' Union at IT Tralee sought the exemption as a result of...
A man charged in connection with a stabbing in Tralee last month has been remanded in custody. 36-year-old Declan Galvin of Killeen Woods, Tralee is...
Bar licence secured for IT Tralee Freshers’ Week – September 7th, 2017
Shaun Walsh , President of IT Tralee Students’ Union talks about securing a bar licence for the North Campus for Freshers’ Week http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_07_it.mp3
Final day of the Oral hearing into the Listowel Bypass – September 7th, 2017
Mary Mullins reports from the third and final day of the Oral hearing into the Listowel Bypass http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_07_listowel.mp3
Dianne Nolan – September 7th, 2017
Dianne Nolan – the soon to be former Sinn Féin Councillor talks about her retirement from Kerry County Council http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_07_diannenolan.mp3