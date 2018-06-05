Banna Sea Rescue urging people to park responsibly

The rescue service for one of the busiest beaches in Ireland is appealing to drivers to park responsibly.

On a number of occasions over the bank holiday weekend the slipway marked for the lifeboat of Banna Sea Rescue was blocked by vehicles.

The crew were also unable to take part in a training exercise on Monday due to indiscriminate parking at their facility.





Due to double parking on the approach road to the beach there were concerns about emergency vehicles being able to access the strand.

Chairman of Banna Sea Rescue Tom Ward says in the event of an emergency, the unit could have been delayed or even prevented from launching: