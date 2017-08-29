Bank of Ireland confirms it will not provide an Irish language option on Lodgement-ATMs

Bank of Ireland has confirmed it will not provide an Irish language option on the installation of newer Lodgement-ATMs (LATMs).

The bank has said it’s not viable to provide an Irish language option on these newer LATM machines which provide both lodgement and withdrawal services.

Bank of Ireland says demand for transactions through Irish on ATMs has been falling, with fewer than 1% of ATM transactions now completed in Irish.

There are two Gaeltachtaí located within Kerry; Corca Dhuibhne in the west and Uíbh Ráthach in the south.

In a statement the bank said it supports Irish-speaking customers by providing chequebooks, withdrawal and lodgement dockets in Irish.