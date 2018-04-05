Should There be a Ban on the Sale of Smartphones to Minors? – April 5th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

A mother contacted Jerry after finding out her 12-year-old spent €600 of her confirmation money on a smartphone. Grainia Long, CEO of the ISPCC, spoke to Jerry about the fact that it is not against the law to sell such devices to minors.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR