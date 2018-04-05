Should There be a Ban on the Sale of Smartphones to Minors? – April 5th, 2018

A mother contacted Jerry after finding out her 12-year-old spent €600 of her confirmation money on a smartphone. Grainia Long, CEO of the ISPCC, spoke to Jerry about the fact that it is not against the law to sell such devices to minors.
Dingle community shocked and disgusted following assault on local garda
People are 'shocked and disgusted' following an assault on a female garda in Dingle last weekend. Garda Nina Long was taken to University Hospital Kerry...
Kerry among eight counties on flood alert
Kerry is among eight counties bracing for possible flooding - with up to 50 millimetres of rain due to fall. A weather warning has been...
ISPCC calls for Digital Safety Commissioner after €600 smartphone sold to unaccompanied child in...
The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children has repeated its calls for a Digital Safety Commissioner. It follows a disappointed Kerry parent...
Should There be a Ban on the Sale of Smartphones to Minors? – April...
Things to Do in the Off Season: Scale the Himalayas! – April 5th, 2018
It’s just coming to the end of the off season for the hotel industry. And guess what occupied the time of Padraig McGillicuddy of...
Chronic Gambling Led Me to Steal €1.75m From My Employer – April 5th, 2018
Tony O’Reilly worked for An Post and was rising up the ranks within the company. But he was a compulsive gambler who stole from...