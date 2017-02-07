Ballyvourney To Host Corn Ui Mhuiri Semi-Final Replay

Ballyvourney is to host Saturday’s Corn Ui Mhuiri semi-final replay.

Tralee CBS against Colaiste Chriost Ri is to go ahead at 1 o’clock.

Tralee CBS have beaten Mercy Mounthawk 6-11 to 3-12 in the Frewen Cup.

Defending champions Mary-I have secured a home quarter final in hurling’s Fitzgibbon Cup.

The Limerick side have beaten D-I-T 5-28 to 1-08 to top Group A.

Carlow IT qualify in second behind them, helped by a 6-20 to 0-11 win over GMIT.

They’ll face U-L in the quarter finals, after they beat DCU St. Pat’s 4-31 to 2-14.

C-I-T play NUI Galway tonight, for the right to play Mary-I next week.

UCC have topped Group D following their 0-22 to 0-14 win over Maynooth University.

UCD finished their campaign with a 1-25 to 0-5 trouncing of UUJ.

Group C reaches its climax tonight with Davy Fitzgerald’s LIT away to Waterford IT

While DCU face Trinity.