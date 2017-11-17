Ballymacelliogtt Parish Bazaar & sale of work takes place this Sunday from 6pm to 9pm and on Monday from 7.30pm ‘till late at St. Brendan’s Community Centre, Ballydwyer including monster raffles, games, tombola, special door prizes and so much more.
