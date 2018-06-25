Ballylongford Post Office to close

It’s been announced that Ballylongford Post Office is to close.

The closure is just one of more than a 100 post offices nationally that are expected to shut down following a deal between An Post and the Irish Postmasters Union to modernise the network.

An Post has offered a voluntary scheme with financial incentives for retiring postmasters.





The date for the closure of Ballylongford Post Office will be announced by An Post later this Summer.

Jennifer Allen, post mistress of Ballylongford post office, said it’s been an enormously difficult decision

to make: