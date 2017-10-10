Ballylongford community divided over Microsoft announcement 

The community in Ballylongford is divided about news that Microsoft is to buy the electricity produced from a North Kerry windfarm.

Yesterday the technology giant signed an agreement to buy all of the electricity to be produced from a new wind farm in North Kerry.

Microsoft Corp announced a 15-year power purchase agreement with General Electric to purchase 100 per cent of the energy from its new 37-megawatt Tullahinell wind farm.

The electricity produced will be used to support the growing demand for Microsoft Cloud services from Ireland and specialised integrated batteries will be used on each turbine to capture and store excess energy.

Noel Lynch chairman of Ballylongford Enterprise Association spoke to Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today.