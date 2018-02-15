Ballyheigue’s Shadow Sea Land That Inspired WB Yeats – February 15th, 2018

Diarmuid Kearney spoke to local historian, Brian McMahon, about the wonderful myths and legends of Ballyheigue.
Kerry's Live Register has dropped almost 14% in a year. That's according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office. 9,580 people in Kerry signed...
The Agriculture Minister has said the TB outbreak in cattle in south Kerry is showing signs of improvement. The comments followed a question in the...
Brexit will impact every aspect of agriculture in Kerry - in particular the cheese and beef industry. That's according to Chair of the IFA in...
Former Wexford hurler, Diarmuid Lyng, spoke to Jerry about the online campaign he’s helped launch against the pay-per-view model. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_15_gaa.mp3
Diarmuid Kearney spoke to local historian, Brian McMahon, about the wonderful myths and legends of Ballyheigue. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_15_BHF.mp3
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/14-Feb-2018_TJ.mp3