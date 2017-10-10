Ballyheigue Parish Mission Oct 13th-15th

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Ballyheigue Parish Mission given by the Franciscan Friars of Renewal takes place from Friday 13th to Sunday 15th October . for timetable check Church noticeboard or see upcoming events on www.dioceseofkerry.ie . Please come everyone warmly welcomed.

