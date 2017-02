A Ballyheigue man is hoping to bring the National Ploughing Championships back to Kerry.

Last year’s event saw a record-breaking 283,000 people attend.

Thomas Healy was recently elected as the new vice president of the National Ploughing Association.

Mr Healy, who is also chairman of the Kerry Ploughing Association, believes that road access to the county is a barrier to bringing Europe’s largest outdoor show to the South West: