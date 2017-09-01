Ballyheigue community in shock following tragic death

The community of Ballyheigue is in shock following the death of Alan Lucid who tragically drowned in The Netherlands in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Its reported that the 28-year-old man, got into difficulty in water in Egmond aan Zee in northern Holland at around 4am Thursday morning.

Mr Lucid who was completing a PHD in molecular biology was attending an international science conference.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to the family.

His cousin Ballyheigue Cllr. John Lucid says the family is devastated: