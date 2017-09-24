Charlie Farrelly reports on today’s Ballyferriter Races
Ballyferriter Races Review
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
Dublin Are Ladies All-Ireland Football Champions
For just the second time, Dublin are TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Champions. They've defeated Mayo by 12 points in front of a record attendance...
Intreo matchmaking – Ruining the experience
Feargal Harrington from Intreo matchmaking was talking to us this month about why a small number of people ruin the experience for others. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Intro_matchmaking_-_Ruining_the_experience.mp3
Can you save 25 grand?
Deirdre spoke to financial journalist and co-author of the book 'can you save 25 grand' Charlie Weston. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Saving.mp3
Scary Clowns
A child in Tralee was traumatized after seeing the new IT movie. Is this movie making the fear of clowns worse? Deirdre spoke to...