Ballyferriter, Ballinskelligs, Portmagee and Valentia Island to celebrate Star Wars Day

Kerry is set to celebrate Star Wars Day this May.

‘May the Fourth Be With You’ on the Wild Atlantic Way takes place form May 4th to 6th in key Kerry Star Wars locations in Ballyferriter, Ballinskelligs, Portmagee and Valentia Island.

Fans will enjoy outdoor drive-in movie screenings, guided film location walks, children’s workshops and a special Céilí.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Kerry TD Brendan Griffin said the festival was a celebration of Kerry’s coastline.

For more information and full the festival line up visit: www.wildatlanticway.com/may- the-fourth-festival