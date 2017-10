Ballyduff trainer Bobby Thornhill feels the Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Hurling Championship Final is 50-50.

His side take on Lixnaw in Sunday’s decider, with Thornhill believing the game will come down to discipline and whoever makes the least number of mistakes.

He first of all speaks about what’s been a stop start season http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/overall.mp3

Lixnaw captain John Buckley says their opponents are a very good all-around team.