North Kerry village not capable of dealing with major rainfall event

The North Kerry village of Ballyduff isn’t capable of dealing with a major rainfall event.

Kerry County Council is to examine if an application can be made to the Office of Public Works for a low-cost flood relief scheme, after parts of the village came close to being flooded earlier this year.

At the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting, Cllr John Lucid asked Kerry County Council to examine the drainage in the centre of Ballyduff village from the entrance to the Square to past the garda station.

The Fianna Fáil Cllr says buildings in the middle of the village barely escaped flooding earlier this year during heavy rain.

The local authority says after the issue was previously raised, an undertaking was given to examine the drainage at that location.

Their assessment is that the drainage network won’t have the capacity to deal with a heavy intense rainfall event, similar to the incident earlier this year.

The Listowel Municipal District office has referred the issue to the county council’s section dealing with drainage and flooding, with a view to seeing if an application is possible for a low-cost flood relief scheme from the OPW.