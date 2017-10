Ballyduff or Lixnaw could today be crowned Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior hurling champions at the second time of asking.

The Final replay is on at 3 o’clock in Tralee’s Austin Stack Park.

Radio Kerry analysts Mike O’ Halloran, Seamie Sheehan and Timmy Sheehan have been discussing the encounter http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Hurling-Pre.mp3

Lixnaw manager Mark Foley http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Lixnaw-mark.mp3