Ballyduff Exit Munster Intermediate Hurling Championship

Kanturk have beaten Ballyduff in the AIB Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship.

The Kerry champions went down 1-20 to 2-12 to their Cork counterparts in agonising circumstances in Tralee, a goal in added on time doing the damage.

Kanturk had the opening score, a point, after 4 minutes and doubled the advantage less than 60 seconds later. They were ahead 8 to nil by the 13th minute. Ballyduff registered their first score courtesy of a Padraig Boyle goal after quarter of an hour and followed shortly after with their first point. The sides then swapped points, leaving it 0-9 to 1-2 after 20 minutes. Kanturk’s advantage come half time stood at double scores, 0-12 to 1-3. The wides count was level at the break at 7 apiece.

Mikey Boyle pointed for Ballyduff in the opening seconds of the second period before then sides then swapped points, making it 0-13 to 1-5. Jack Goulding made it 0-14 to 1-6 to keep Ballyduff in touch and Padraig Boyle made it a 4 point game on 40 minutes. However, Kanturk responded to increase their lead to 0-16 to 1-8 by the 3/4 mark. Padraig Boyle reduced the gap to 4 with 12 minutes remaining. The Kerry champions kept plugging away, making it 0-18 to 1-12 five minutes from time. The next score brought Ballyduff level with 2 minutes to go http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/carroll-1.mp3

That Paul O’Carroll goal made it Ballyduff 2-12 Kanturk 0-18 but disaster struck in the 61st minute as Kanturk netted http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/turkey.mp3 Kanturk tagged on two further points to put the seal on the victory, progressing on a score of 1-20 to 2-12.

Ballyduff Chairman Liam Ross http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/postliamross-1.mp3

Kanturk boss Donnagh Duane http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/donnaghduane.mp3