Ballyduff Through To County Senior Hurling Final

Ballyduff are into the Garveys Super Valu County Senior Hurling Championship Final.

They’ve beaten Kilmoyley 1-17 to 0-16 in the last four, which means a decider against Lixnaw on Sunday October 8th.

Kilmoyley had the opening three points and led 0-5 to 0-1 after 11 minutes. They were in front by 7 to 3 after 18 minutes.

Daniel Collins had 7 of the Kilmoyley points as they opened up an 8 points to 4 advantage by the 25 minute mark, a gap they increased by 2 more points by half time. Kilmoyley 0-10 Ballyduff 0-4.

Ballyduff had the first three points upon resumption before Kilmoyley got on the board again. 5 minutes into the period Ballyduff's Padraig Boyle netted to make it a 1 point game at 0-11 to 1-7

Ballyduff then leveled and were ahead by the 40 minute mark at 1-9 to 0-11. The gap was up to 2 two minutes later and they stretched it to 1-12 to 11 points entering the closing 13 minutes.

The Ballyduff lead stood at 3 with 5 minutes to go; 1-14 to 0-14. However, Ballyduff had two quick points to go 5 in front. Kilmoyley managed to bring the gap down to 3 in added on time and had a late goal chanced saved, with Ballyduff going right up the other end for the insurance score.