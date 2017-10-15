Ballyduff Claim 25th County Senior Hurling Championship Title

Ballyduff claimed their 25th Garvey’s County Senior Hurling Championship title after a huge battle with Lixnaw in Austin Stack Park today, winning out on a score line of 4-13 to 1-19.

The talking point from the outset was the deployment of Shane Conway at midfield for Lixnaw and, indeed, it was the Lixnaw scorer-in-chief who had the first chance from a free, but his effort went wide.

Aidan Boyle opened the scoring for Ballyduff with a goal inside three minutes, having been set up by his brother Mikey.

Ricky Heffernan replied immediately for Lixnaw, firing over from close range. Ballyduff 1-0 Lixnaw 0-1.

Brendan Brosnan ensure the frantic start was maintained, as he notched Lixnaw’s second point after 6 minutes—Ballyduff still leading by two.

In the tenth minute, Ballyduff received a major boost; Padraig Boyle’s goal-bound effort was saved, however, the brother Aidan followed up to give Ballyduff some breathing space. Liam Boyle followed up with a minor to give his side a big lead, 2-2 to 0-2 points.

Brendan Brosnan, from a 65, kept his side ticking over with a point, yet Lixnaw were still six points down after 16 minutes.

Johnny Buckley then tapped over, following great vision from Mike Conway.

Lixnaw were given a lifeline when a long effort found its way into the Ballyduff net, evading all defenders and the goalkeeper. 20 minutes gone, Ballyduff’s lead cut to 2-3 to 1-5.

Mike Conway then levelled the game with a free after 22 minutes, however, Ballyduff replied immediately with a score by Jack Goulding. Conway levelled again from a free to keep the tensions high.

Johnny Buckley notched his second score of the game following huge work from Reggie Galvin, leaving his side a point ahead, 1-8 to 2-4.

The referee was starting to become more involved in the game as both sides committed fouls, the early energy having dissipated. Daniel Carroll was becoming more influential for Ballyduff, setting up Padraig Boyle for two quick scores. 28 minutes gone, Ballyduff leading 2-6 to 1-8.

Padraig Boyle, the drawn encounter’s top scorer, fired over a free to put his side back in the lead, while Mike Conway replied shortly after with a point with the half time whistle approaching.

Aidan Boyle, however, had others ideas; he finished to the net as the clock ticked into injury time. Ballyduff leading by 3-6 to 1-9. It really was the Aidan Boyle show in the opening 30 minutes of hurling.

Mike Conway left three between the sides with another free at halftime: Ballyduff 3-7, Lixnaw 1-10.

Shane Conway opened the scoring in the second half for Lixnaw, reducing the gap to two points. James Flaherty, a second-half sub, had an immediate effect; he scored with his early touches.

Martin Stackpoole was being kept busy, having conceded three goals in the opening half, when he put a goal-bound effort out for a 65—Padraig Boyle fired the resulting effort wide.

They soon forget about the missed effort when, in the next attack, Aidan Boyle set up his brother Mikey for Ballyduff’s fourth goal, 4-7 to 1-12.

Mike Conway tapped over another free for Lixnaw, but his side were trailing 1-14 to 4-9. However, time was on his side with 12 minutes gone in the second half. Conway added another point from a close-in free to close the gap to four points, 1-15 to 4-9.

Padraig Boyle slowed Lixnaw’s progress with a pointed free of his own after 44 minutes. His contribution was not as great as last week—good sign of the Lixnaw man-marking.

Shane Conway, likewise, was struggling to reach last week’s form. He was the target of a tough tackle from Padraig Grady, who then received his second yellow, leaving Lixnaw with a man-advantage with 15 minutes remaining.

Following the foul on his brother, Mike Conway put the sliotar between the posts to close the gap to 3 points, 4-10 to 1-15. Lixnaw employed the extra man as a sweeper—intriguing, considering they were trailing. Daniel O’Carroll kept some daylight between the sides with a fine score.

Shane Conway was the target of another foul after 49 minutes, with Mike Conway firing over his 10th point of the game. His side trailed 1-16 to 4-11.

55 minutes gone and Lixnaw were threatening; Shane Conway fired over from distance to lift his side. 4-12 to 1-18 in favour of Ballyduff.

Heffernan and Conway were on the receiving end of tough Ballyduff tackles, with Mike Conway winning a ’65 from a goal-bound attempt.

The linesman announced three minutes of added time when Brendan Brosnan fired over the ’65. Two points in it with one minutes of normal time remaining.

Ballyduff fired another one over before Conway and Flaherty tried their best to close the gap for Lixnaw in those frantic final minutes. Enda Galvin, a second-half sub, won a great ball in the middle of the field—however, the 14 men from Ballyduff defended heroically.

Ballyduff held out to claim another county title. The Boyles, in particular Mikey and three-goal hero Aidan, impressed, while Ricky Heffernan and Mike Conway stood out for Lixnaw.

Final score, Ballyduff 4-13 (25) Lixnaw 1-19 (22)