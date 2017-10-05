Ballyduff Chairman Says Hurling Should Be The Winner In Sunday’s Final

Ballyduff chairman Liam Ross says hurling should be the winner in Sunday’s Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Hurling championship final.

Ballyduff are looking to win title number 25 with Lixnaw their 9th.

Ross was club captain in 1993 when Ballyduff beat Lixnaw in the final and was also named man of the match that day.

He says he has fond memories of that occasion…………..

Lixnaw have never beaten Ballyduff in 6 championships finals but club secretary Edmund Daughton says those statistics will count for nothing come Sunday…………