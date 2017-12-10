Ballydonoghue Are North Kerry Champions For Second Year In A Row

Ballydonoghue 1-13 Ballyduff 1-4.

Ballydonoghue took on Ballyduff today in the North Kerry Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship Final in Listowel Emmets’ Frank Sheehy Park.

Ballyduff’s physical power told in the opening exchanges; they had a two-point lead after 4 minutes, with Barry O’Grady to the fore. Ballydonoghue struggled early on, finding it difficult to get their hands on the ball. Paul Kennelly, one of Ballydonoghue’s main men, was forced to come out the field to gain possession.

Referee Seamus Mulvihill didn’t fill the notebook with scores in the first quarter, but Paul Kennelly was the man to get Ballydonoghue off the mark with a minor after 13 minutes.

The commentary team of Tim Moynihan and John Kennedy stressed throughout that the conditions were not conducive to good, flowing football. Both sides were trying to hold onto possession as the wind made shooting quite difficult. Barry O’Grady, who was prominent in the first half, was guilty of a number of wides from placed balls.

Referee Seamus Mulvihill had a big decision to make after 20 minutes when he issued a red card to Ballydonoghue’s Martin O’Mahony. However, Ballydonoghue reacted very well—they were level in the following attack, and two minutes later, they went into the lead with a well taken goal from Dara Sheehy.

Tim Moynihan commentates on the action:

Jason Foley, former Kerry underage player, brushed off a few tackles and fed Paul Kennelly, who slotted over to leave 4 points between the sides after 27 minutes: 1-3 to 0-2.

Despite being a man up, Ballyduff were under pressure for the rest of the half. Barry O’Grady did add to their tally with another free, but too many of the Ballyduff players were playing second fiddle to their man. A number of chances went abegging in the closing minutes of the first half, and when the whistle was blown, they trailed by 5.

Half time: Ballydonoghue 1-5 Ballyduff 0-3

Ballyduff came out in the second half full of renewed vigour, and set about closing the gap. Mikey Boyle, one of the famous family, kicked a free from close in to give his side a good start. However, Thomas Kennelly, playing at wing back, struck a fantastic score from out near the sideline to open up a 5-point lead again: 1-6 to 0-4. Boyle’s point was to be his side’s final point of the game—just two minutes into the second half.

Paul Kennelly was the main man again for Ballydonoghue as he extended his side’s lead by a further two points after 10 minutes in the second half: 1-8 to 0-4.

Jack Foley, playing corner forward for Ballydonoghue, scored off his weaker side to pile more misery on Ballyduff.

At the three-quarter mark, a number of Ballyduff players caught the attention of the referee, following a challenge on Michael Foley. Seamus Mulvihill issued a black card, however, it didn’t influence the game as Ballydonoghue continued to dominate. Colin O’Mahony, former Kerry minor and U21, came on for the injured Michael Foley.

21 minutes gone: Ballydonoghue 1-10 Ballyduff 0-4. Jack Goulding then tried to restore some pride in the final minutes; he broke through and finished to the net.

Tim Moynihan commentates:

27 minutes gone, Ballydonoghue 1-11 Ballyduff 1-4. Despite Goulding’s major, Ballyduff failed to muster anything of note for the remaining seven minutes of the game, while Ballydonoghue tagged on two more scores before the final whistle. Best for the victors were Jason Foley and Paul Kennelly, while Jack Goulding continued to battle throughout for Ballyduff.

Seamus Mulvihill blew the final whistle, confirming Ballydonoghue’s second title in a row. Here is the moment Ballydonoghue became the 2017 North Kerry Senior Football champions:

Captain Paul Kennelly lifted the Eamon O Donoghue Memorial Perpetual Cup, sponsored by McMunn’s Ballybunion.

Final score, Ballydonoghue 1-13 Ballyduff 1-4.