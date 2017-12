Ballydonoghue have no injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s North Kerry Senior Football Championship Final.

They take on Ballyduff at 2.30 in Frank Sheehy Park, Listowel.

Ballydonoghue are the reiging champions having beaten St.Senans in last year’s final and will be hoping to win their 9th North Kerry title.

Sunday’s game will be Live on Radio Kerry thanks to Ardfert Furniture and Lowes Bar, Ballyduff.