Kerry’s domestic violence refuge calls on gardaí to seriously look at concerns raised by...
Kerry's domestic violence refuge has called on Gardaí to seriously look at concerns raised by Garda civilian analysts. Lois West and Laura Galligan told the...
Tralee man with 42 previous convictions receives four-year sentence for burglary and theft
A Tralee man with 42 previous convictions has received a four-year sentence for burglary and theft, with the final twelve months suspended. 30-year-old Emmet Tarmey...
Average price of agricultural land in Kerry just over €7,800 per acre
The average price of agricultural land in Kerry last year was just over €7,800 per acre. That's according to the Irish Farmers' Journal which has...
Ballydonoghue Bardic Festival – March 7th, 2018
Plenty of stories, songs, and craic this week as Joe McGill chats with the people behind the upcoming Ballydonoghue Bardic Festival http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_03_07_convoWAV.mp3
That’s Jazz – March 7th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_03_07_jazz.mp3
A Kerry Dublin West Side Story: Copperface Jacks the Musical – March 8th, 2018
The man behind Ross O’Carroll-Kelly, Paul Howard, speaks to Jerry about his new musical inspired by the famous Dublin night club where culchies and...