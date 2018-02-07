A public meeting was held in Ballydesmond this week discuss to discuss the state of roads in the area. Treasa Murphy attended and brought this report from the event.
Schools in Kerry are to receive funding of almost a million euro for computer equipment. It's to go to 157 schools in the county, and...
Kerry County Council has refuted claims that it's to blame for land line problems in Moyvane. Eir say they've a cable fault in the area,...
27 patients are on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today. That's up from 22 patients yesterday. According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation 580 people...
A Problem Shared – February 7th, 2018
Every Wednesday, therapist and psychotherapist, Tony and Val McGinley, join Jerry to give their perspectives on listeners’ dilemmas. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_07_prob.mp3
Ballydesmond Seeing Red Over Road Conditions – February 7th, 2018
Facing Addiction: A Mother’s Story of Hope – February 7th, 2018
A mother got in touch to tell Jerry her family’s story, how her son became addicted to alcohol, her own struggles and how the...