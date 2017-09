GOLF

It’s been another great day for Ballybunion Golf Club.

The have claimed Junior Cup honours on day two of the AIG Cups and Shields finals at Carton House.

They defeated Grange Golf Club 3&2.

David Brady reports…………..

Brian Slattery was the match winner for Ballybunion today.

He was 3 down after 8, won 5 holes to win by 2 and 1 against Jack Ward from Grange

Finished the match by holing a 25 yard putt from off the front of the 17th green……………….