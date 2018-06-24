Ballybunion Sea & Cliff Rescue urging beach-goers and cliff-walkers to be extra vigilant

Ballybunion Sea & Cliff Rescue is reminding beach-goers around Kerry to be safe around the water this weekend.

People engaging in cliff walks are also being encouraged to be extra vigilant, to stick to designated paths and not to go too close to the edge.

PRO Frank O’Connor says it’s vital people – especially families with small children – to obey the instructions of the lifeguard.





He said many beaches are unsupervised and it’s wise to check ahead before you travel.

Frank says if in doubt, call for help: