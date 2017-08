Ballybunion Golfers Win AIG Munster Junior Cup

Ballybunion have won the AIG Munster Junior Cup.

They overcame Ballykisteen in the semi-final before defeating Ennis in the decider.

AIG Junior Cup Munster Final

Tralee Golf Club, 13th August 2017

Ballybunion 3.5-1.5 Ennis

Philip Byrne lost to Alan Butler 4&3

Frank Geany Jnr beat Andrew Whelan 2&1

Ronan Cross beat Sean Myatt 3&2

James O’Callaghan halved with John Fitzpatrick called in

Brian Slattery beat Matthew Whelan 2&1

AIG Junior Cup Munster Semi Finals

Ballybunion 4-1 Ballykisteen

Philip Byrne beat Gavin Downey 19th

Frank Geany Jnr beat David Cartlidge 7&6

Ronan Cross beat Alan Murphy 6&5

James O’Callaghan halved with Colm Riordan called in

Brian Slattery halved with Olly Hodges called in

Ennis 3-2 Bantry Bay

Matthew Whelan lost to John Enderson5&4

Andrew Whelan beat Kevin Marron 3&2

Sean Myatt beat Patrick O’Riordan 19th

John Fitzpatrick beat Neil Crowley 2&1

Alan Butler lost to Darragh O’Sullivan Connell 4&3