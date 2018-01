The lucky person who bought the winning Euromillions ticket in Ballybunion last week has come forward.

Two players in Ireland won €500,000 each in last Friday night’s Euromillions Plus draw; one of the winning tickets was sold by Bunyan’s shop on the Doon Road in Ballybunion, the other was sold in Dublin.

The holder of the Ballybunion ticket contacted the National Lottery today and arrangements are being made to claim the money.