Ballybunion estate participates in pilot bulky waste recycling event

A Ballybunion estate has participated in a pilot bulky waste recycling event.

Residents of Marconi Avenue were invited to dispose of bulky household goods in a waste container provided by Kerry County Council.

Concerned residents had contacted the Environment Section of the council to see if there was anything to be done to prevent large waste items being set alight during bonfires.

The Environment Section successfully secured funding in September, and two large 40 cubic-yard containers of waste were taken away for recycling and disposal in recent weeks.